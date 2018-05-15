KATY, Texas - A bizarre mystery is baffling neighbors north of Brookshire.

A strange display keeps popping up on the side of a rural road, and now, they’re hoping to find out where it’s coming from.

It’s been posted several times on social media, and drivers say the display pops up multiple times at different times of the year. But what’s most interesting are the pieces of the display and how they are arranged.

It’s at the intersection of Neuman and Morton -- cross streets in the middle of nowhere -- where lies wilted roses and broken glasses.

But the pictures show the delicate display as it was before: an artistic arrangement of an offering.

“I hadn’t heard of anything that had happened at this corner, so I just found it very eerie," Denise Robinson said.

The vase of roses and the perfume suggest it’s for a woman, while the glasses of champagne, the open carton of cigarettes, even the apple tied with a bow, color in her character.

What’s left is a red candle. In Mexican culture, a candle is left as a light for the dead to guide their way back.

“Maybe it’s a husband who lost a wife-to-be, an engagement that went bad. I don’t know," Robinson said.

The bottom line is we have no idea to whom or even what the display is devoted. All we can do is guess.

“I think somebody is memorializing an accident is my opinion, but again, I haven’t heard of any accidents that happened at this corner," Robinson said.

And for years, guessing is what drivers have been doing.

On October 17, 2016, Robinson posted pictures to Facebook of what she saw, asking for answers.

Then this weekend, there was a different post by another driver, and from romance to witchcraft, commenters try speculating the story behind the sacrifice.

Because right now, imagining is our only option.

Deputies over at the Waller County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking into possible accidents or fatalities that have happened at that intersection.

