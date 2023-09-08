Craft beer supporting Houston SPCA debuts in Houston-area stores, bars

The drink is described as a raspberry and cherry Kölsch-style beer fermented in ale yeast.

HOUSTON — A craft beer from Eureka Heights Brewery that supports the Houston SPCA is making its debut in 84 locations across the Greater Houston area.

According to the SPCA, the organization will get a dollar for every pint and six-pack of "My Own Best Friend" beer sold. The beer was first created at the brewery in fall 2022 but is being introduced at stores, restaurants and bars for the first time this year.

The drink is described as a raspberry and cherry Kölsch-style beer fermented in ale yeast. It will be sold at 39 H-E-B stores across the Houston area, along with various bars, restaurants and specialty stores.

