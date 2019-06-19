HOUSTON — A private funeral for Maleah Davis has been scheduled for June 22.

In her honor, SoulShine Industries, located near Victoria, donated a casket for Maleah, adorned with My Little Pony characters and rainbows.

Her father shared the photos of her custom casket with KHOU 11.

On the top, Maleah's smiling face beams out, a reminder of the happy child Houston lost.

Her obituary, which can be found here, has information to send private condolences, a sympathy card and flowers to the service.

The obituary reads, “Maleah spread love and laughter wherever she went. She has left a profound message of love on this world that will never be forgotten.”

Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to her death. He sits in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.

