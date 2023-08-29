Woman dies in house fire in Katy area

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died Tuesday in a house fire in the Katy area.

Her name hasn't been released, but firefighters said she was 71.

This happened on Mustang Hill Lane, which is a neighborhood near the Katy Freeway and Highway 99.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said it was reported around 2:30 p.m. when an Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the second story and called 911. They said the driver knocked on the door but no one answered.

Fire crews showed up and started trying to contain the fire, but it got worse. That's when they found the woman and pulled her out of the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several fire departments helped fight the fire.

@HCSOTexas and fire dept personnel responded to a house fire at the 2800 blk of Mustang Hill. Preliminary info: one person may be deceased. @hcfmo is responding to that scene and will be lead. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 29, 2023

HCFMO investigators are en route to assist @HCESD48 with a residential fire in the 2000 block of Mustang Hill. We have one confirmed fatality. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/DsPnj9oTNj — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) August 29, 2023