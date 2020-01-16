(HOUSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL) — The final component of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's eight-year, $450 million transformation will open in late 2020.

The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building will open to the public on Nov. 1, according to a Jan. 15 press release. In celebration, the MFAH will offer free general admission to all three of its gallery buildings the week of Nov. 1-8.

The 243,632-square-foot Nancy and Rich Kinder Building broke ground in 2017 and topped out in June 2019. Steven Holl Architects designed it, and the Houston division of St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies Inc. is serving as the general contractor.

MORE: Read the full story from KHOU 11's partners at the Houston Business Journal

=====

RELATED: A first look at the new art exhibit honoring a Tejano icon

RELATED: Riding Globes, '1917' ends 'Star Wars' box-office reign

RELATED: A guy ate that $120,000 banana duct-taped to an art gallery wall in Florida