HOUSTON – Houston is celebrating its diversity with a new mural.

The mural’s title is “Mexican American History & Culture in 20th Century Houston.” The mural really is starting to come together.

The finished product will highlight the places, people, concepts, events, and influence the Mexican-American community has had in shaping Houston.

The artwork is a collaboration between highly esteemed artists Jesse Sifuentes and Laura Lopez Cano. Both were handpicked by the heritage society to spearhead this project, and it’s been a family affair.

They’ve had the help of their children as they create this masterpiece. They come out here early in the mornings beating the Texas sun to slowly evolve this wall into the finished product.

“It’s a span of 100 years from 1900-2000, that’s the criteria that was given to me, with a list of things that had to go in there. That was what was given to me.”

The project started April 9, and the artists say it probably will take at least a couple more months to complete. When it is finished, it’ll be a cultural landmark here in Connally Plaza.

