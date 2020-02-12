HFD: 1 injured, multiple rescued in fire at senior living complex near UH campus

HOUSTON — Multiple people were rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday near the University of Houston, firefighters confirmed.
Houston firefighters responded at 12:54 p.m. to the Beall Village Apartments at 4463 N. MacGregor Way near Calhoun Road.
The fire has been extinguished and the building evacuated, Houston Fire tweeted at 1:39 p.m.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition hasn't been confirmed.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
Please check back for updates on this developing story.