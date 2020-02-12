HFD: 1 injured, multiple rescued in fire at senior living complex near UH campus

Houston firefighters responded at 12:54 p.m. to an apartment building at 4463 N. MacGregor Way near Calhoun Road.

HOUSTON — Multiple people were rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday near the University of Houston, firefighters confirmed.

Houston firefighters responded at 12:54 p.m. to the Beall Village Apartments at 4463 N. MacGregor Way near Calhoun Road.

The fire has been extinguished and the building evacuated, Houston Fire tweeted at 1:39 p.m.

@HoustonFire has extinguished a fire at 4463 N Macgregor way. Multiple recues have been performed by HFD, the building has been evacuated and one patient transported to a nearby hospital. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/prC8lKDId2 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 2, 2020

At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition hasn't been confirmed.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.