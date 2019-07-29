HOUSTON — Nine people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a roof collapsed at a hotel under construction, the Houston Fire Department said.

Officials said the hotel had been under construction for the last year and the workers were pouring cement when the roof collapsed.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue at least two people from the building.

They both had to be put on a stretcher from inside the building before firefighters were able to get them to the ground.

It's unclear how serious their injuries are.

