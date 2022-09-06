Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a gunman opened fire inside Columbia Machine Inc. A trooper and the suspect were also shot.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say three people are dead and three people are injured, including the suspect, following a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Washington County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Three people were killed in the shooting and a fourth person was critically injured, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area but was quickly found by Maryland State Police near Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road. A state trooper and the suspect shot at each other, both were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

"I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families at this time," Smithsburg Mayor Donnie Souders said. "Also wishing a full and speedy recovery of the State Trooper who was injured while performing his duties as a sworn officer to protect and to serve our community."

Congressman David Trone tweeted following the shooting asking people in the area to stay away while officials investigate. The FBI and ATF were on scene investigating alongside Maryland State Police.

Smithsburg is a community of nearly 3,000 people, located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the state line with Pennsylvania.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

