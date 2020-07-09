HPD: 3 people injured in shootout involving security guard at nightclub in south Houston

It happened on Labor Day at a nightclub in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Old Spanish Trail.

HOUSTON — Houston police area investigating after at least three people were injured in a shooting Labor Day at a local night club.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday a nightclub in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Old Spanish Trail.

Investigators said a person exchanged fire with a security guard and then left the scene.

The security of guard was uninjured.

The three shooting victims’ connection to the shooting as not revealed and their conditions are still unknown.

If you have any information related to the shooting, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.