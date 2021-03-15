San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit reported that a 71-year-old motorist has been detained on suspicion of DUI after hitting at least nine pedestrians.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell confirmed Monday during a media conference that three people were killed and six were hospitalized with various injuries sustained when a vehicle mowed down pedestrians in the 1500 block of B Street downtown.

The westbound Volvo station wagon veered off the street in the 1500 block of B between Park Boulevard and 16th Street shortly after 9 a.m. and struck the pedestrians, who were gathered on a sidewalk underneath the bridge amid several tents and various personal items, according to police.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit reported that a 71-year-old motorist, whose name was not immediately released, has been detained on suspicion of DUI after hitting at least nine pedestrians in the tunnel under San Diego City College bridge.

Police said the suspect identified himself as the person who was driving the vehicle involved in the incident and tried to render aid to the victims who were hit prior to the arrival of emergency crews. After being questioned by officers, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.



The stretch of street where the crash occurred was expected to remain closed to the public through the day, the police chief said.