Multiple people, including children, hospitalized after crash near Crystal Beach

The victims were taken to the hospital after an incident involving at least three vehicles, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — At least six people were brought to the hospital Saturday after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Galveston County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 87, just east of Crystal Beach. The collision involved at least three vehicles, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said two people were flown to the hospital and four others were taken by ambulance.

The extent of the patients injuries was not shared, but the victims include both children and adults.

This is a developing story, please return for new updates.