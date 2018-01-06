HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple people were injured Friday in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Humble.

Crash investigators say a pickup driver was headed toward Humble on FM 1960 when he crashed into oncoming traffic and hit a Suburban. They say the Suburban spun out and crashed into a Ford. Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of one of the vehicles to free people inside.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck kept going and hit a Toyota that then went into a ditch.

Houston Police say a woman was taken by Life Flight to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say several others are injured.

Police are trying to determine whether the pickup truck driver was intoxicated.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

