HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple people were injured Friday in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Humble.
Crash investigators say a pickup driver was headed toward Humble on FM 1960 when he crashed into oncoming traffic and hit a Suburban. They say the Suburban spun out and crashed into a Ford. Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of one of the vehicles to free people inside.
Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck kept going and hit a Toyota that then went into a ditch.
Houston Police say a woman was taken by Life Flight to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say several others are injured.
Police are trying to determine whether the pickup truck driver was intoxicated.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.