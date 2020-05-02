HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and three others were seriously injured after a major crash on the North Beltway feeder road near Antione Drive, Precinct 4 deputies confirmed.

The three seriously injured were all ejected from a vehicle and have been transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The impact caused one vehicle to catch fire.

Life Flight responded to the scene.

Antonie Drive is completely shut down on both sides.

