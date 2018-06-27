After more than a year of construction, San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Co. is debuting its first multilevel store in greater Houston and second in Texas.

H-E-B Bellaire Market opened to the public Tuesday morning at 5106 Bissonnet St. The 78,000-square-foot grocery store, which sits on about 3 acres, is more than double the original Bellaire location, which was about 20,000 square feet.

The location encompasses two levels of grocery shopping, offering H-E-B Meal Simple options, Kosher items, a butcher shop, flower shop, bakery and tortilleria, seafood department, wine and beer section, a pharmacy, a healthy living department as well as the brand's Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen, per the release. Later, a coffee shop called The Roastery will open on the second floor with a separate entrance. It’ll include both indoor and outdoor seating.

