HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crews have contained a massive mulch fire in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.
Cy-Fair firefighters have been at the scene since 11 p.m. Monday trying to extinguish the flames. The fire is mostly out now and is smoldering.
Officials said the pile ignited at a soil and organics company located at Windfern and Windmill, and even set a large piece of heavy equipment on fire.
Firefighters aren’t sure what started it, but they say it’s not unusual for these piles to randomly self-combust.
Officials said fires like this could burn for hours to even days.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and there’s no danger to any nearby homes or businesses.
© 2018 KHOU