HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crews have contained a massive mulch fire in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

Cy-Fair firefighters have been at the scene since 11 p.m. Monday trying to extinguish the flames. The fire is mostly out now and is smoldering.

#BREAKING overnight: check out this massive mulch fire! This pile ignited at a soil & organics co. in NW Harris County. @CyFairVFD says it's not unusual for theses piles to randomly self-combust, Good news, no one hurt, but pile could burn for hours to days. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/gkU4W6VD1k — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 14, 2018

Officials said the pile ignited at a soil and organics company located at Windfern and Windmill, and even set a large piece of heavy equipment on fire.

Firefighters aren’t sure what started it, but they say it’s not unusual for these piles to randomly self-combust.

Officials said fires like this could burn for hours to even days.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and there’s no danger to any nearby homes or businesses.

