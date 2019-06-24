Editor's note: The video above is from Sunday evening's initial report about the crash.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas -- An additional person has died in Sunday's boating crash east of Houston, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.

Two other people remain in critical condition, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

One person has been arrested and charged for the incident, which happened on Old River Lake near Hugo Point County Park.

Jacob Vernon Breaux, 23, of Baytown in Chambers County was arrested and jailed on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle

Chamber's County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is identified as Jacob Vernon Breaux, 23, of Baytown, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested and jailed on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with bonds totaling $200,000.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as: Laura Kay Grant, 48, of Mont Belvieu, and William Robert Bowles, 36, of Baytown who were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Larry Cryer at the scene. Zachary Jackson Miles, 29 of Beach City, succumbed to his injuries and died at Hermann Memorial Hospital after being flown by helicopter from the scene.

At this time, two more people are hospitalized in critical condition. The wreck involved 11 people – five in the wake/ski boat and six in the bass fishing boat.

The boats collided Sunday around 7:30 p.m. about half a mile from the Hugo Park Road boat ramp in the Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou area, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The sheriff said a team of Game Wardens will lead the investigation with the assistance of the sheriff's office.

