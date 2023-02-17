HSPVA alum returns to Houston with Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jordan Fife Hunt says he's most looking forward to spending time with family during the production's three-week stint at the Hobby Center.

HOUSTON — When Jordan Fife Hunt graduated from Houston ISD's high school for the Performing and Visual Arts, he started chasing a dream of a career in musical theater. He studied at Boston Conservatory, where he honed his singing, dancing and acting abilities before jumping into a national tour of A Chorus Line. He's racked up roles ever since, but his latest part in Moulin Rouge! The Musical just might be the most challenging.

"It is a really hard job and kind of a weird job because you never know what your day at work is going to be," explained Fife Hunt, adding that he covers nine positions in the show. "I've gone on stage for all nine of them at this point."

That's why he said he isn't extra nervous about bringing the show to the Hobby Center, where his friends and family will be able to see him in action.

"If I were new to the show, and if I hadn't had like a lot of performances under my belt, yes, there would be a lot of pressure," Fife Hunt said. "But I've been on tour with the show now for a year."

Instead, he said he's looking forward to performing at the Hobby Center, a venue where he used to go to see shows growing up.

"It's just really, really exciting," smiled Fife Hunt.

As for production, he encouraged fans of the 2001 film to come see the musical version for a different experience.

"The musical feels like very high gloss, very chic, very sexy, very clean-looking, very bright and in your face. It's got a very different aesthetic," Fife Hunt said. "But both of them are very committed to what they are and they both feel in the same world."