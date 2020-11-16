Pct. 4: Motorcyclist killed in crash involving three other vehicles, including one that fled the scene

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at FM 1960 and Timber Forest Drive in the Humble area. Harris County Precinct 4 constables are investigating.

HUMBLE, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving at least three other vehicles Sunday night in the Humble area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at FM 1960 and Timber Forest Drive.

Investigators said a vehicle was turning eastbound when it was struck by the motorcycle. That’s when two other vehicles, including a black truck that fled the scene, crashed into the debris.

The motorcyclist has been described as an adult male.

None of the drivers who remained at the scene showed signs of impairment, constable deputies said.

It's unclear whether any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.