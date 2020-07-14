Motorcyclist thrown from bike during fatal crash with parked tow truck on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist who crashed into a parked tow truck late Monday on the Gulf Freeway.
Officers responded to the 15900 block of the Gulf Freeway around 9:28 p.m.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was swerving before crashing into the back of a parked flatbed tow truck that was removing a stalled vehicle from the side of the freeway.
The rider was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived. It’s still unclear why the motorcyclist was swerving.
The freeway was shutdown for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.
