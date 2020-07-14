Motorcyclist thrown from bike during fatal crash with parked tow truck on Gulf Freeway, police say

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle swerving before it crashed in the 15900 block of the Gulf Freeway Monday night.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist who crashed into a parked tow truck late Monday on the Gulf Freeway.

Officers responded to the 15900 block of the Gulf Freeway around 9:28 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was swerving before crashing into the back of a parked flatbed tow truck that was removing a stalled vehicle from the side of the freeway.

Major Accident/Fatality: 15900 Gulf Fwy northbound lanes are shut down due to VCD investigating a fatality. Avoid the area and find alternate routes. #houtraffic CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 14, 2020

The rider was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived. It’s still unclear why the motorcyclist was swerving.

The freeway was shutdown for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.