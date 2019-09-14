HOUSTON — Houston police said speeding is to blame for a fatal motorcycle accident in northeast Houston Saturday morning.

The motorcyclist was driving in the 6800 block of Jensen Drive when they failed to stop and crashed into a wrecker that was pulling a car from a ditch, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Houston police said they believe the motorcyclist was speeding and probably could not stop their bike in time.

The wrecker was not injured.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM