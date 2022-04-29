Motorcyclist killed after crash, fall from overpass

The motorcyclist struck a wall while on the I-45/Beltway 8 interchange and fell onto the feeder road below, police said.

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist died late Thursday night in a crash on a north Houston freeway interchange.

It happened just before midnight on the I-45 North Freeway off-ramp leading to the eastbound lanes of Beltway 8.

The motorcyclist was on the ramp when they hit the barrier wall and fell from the overpass onto the feeder road below, according to Houston police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, officers said.