HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are responding to a major accident involving a motorcycle in northeast Harris County.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 11600 block of Hirsch, at the intersection of East Mt. Houston Road.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with severe head injuries.

Investigators closed East Mt. Houston between Hirsch and Homestead.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down northbound traffic on West Loop

RELATED: Houston family pleads for capture of son's killer

RELATED: Deputy taken to hospital after crash on I-10 Katy Freeway; outbound lanes impacted