HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are responding to a major accident involving a motorcycle in northeast Harris County.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 11600 block of Hirsch, at the intersection of East Mt. Houston Road.
According to deputies, the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with severe head injuries.
Investigators closed East Mt. Houston between Hirsch and Homestead.
