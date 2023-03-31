Motorcyclist seriously injured after falling from 288 ramp and landing on patrol car, police say

The crash shut down two lanes of Highway 288 northbound near Holcombe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday after police said he fell from a ramp on Highway 288 and landed on a patrol car.

This happened at about 3:55 p.m. near Holcombe Boulevard.

Houston police said the man was riding inbound on Highway 288 when his bike went over a ramp and landed on a Fort Bend County patrol car that was on the toll lanes.

It's not clear whether anyone in the patrol car was injured.

The crash shut down two lanes of Highway 288 northbound near Holcombe.