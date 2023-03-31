HPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after falling from exit ramp and landing on FBCSO deputy's patrol car

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday after police said he fell about 40 feet from an exit ramp and landed on top of a Fort Bend County deputy's patrol car.
According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the motorcyclist was riding on the Holcombe exit ramp when he crashed into a wall and flew off his bike. He then landed on top of the deputy's patrol unit, crushing it, Crowson said.
A good Samaritan had stopped and applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist's leg until first responders arrived, Crowson said. He suspects the motorcyclist's leg may have been amputated as a result of the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He had to undergo surgery, but police said they are hopeful he is going to survive
The deputy was shaken up, but not injured.
Watch the latest update from police in the video below: