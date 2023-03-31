HPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after falling from exit ramp and landing on FBCSO deputy's patrol car

Houston police said it appears the motorcyclist may have fallen 40 to 50 feet.

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday after police said he fell about 40 feet from an exit ramp and landed on top of a Fort Bend County deputy's patrol car.

According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the motorcyclist was riding on the Holcombe exit ramp when he crashed into a wall and flew off his bike. He then landed on top of the deputy's patrol unit, crushing it, Crowson said.

A good Samaritan had stopped and applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist's leg until first responders arrived, Crowson said. He suspects the motorcyclist's leg may have been amputated as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He had to undergo surgery, but police said they are hopeful he is going to survive

The deputy was shaken up, but not injured.