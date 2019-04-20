HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash in southwest Houston.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cook Road.
Houston police said the motorcyclist was headed south on Cook Road when he slammed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. A witness said the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and thrown into a power pole.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The investigation of this crash is ongoing.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:
- Woman found dead after car crashes into ditch on Grand Parkway feeder road
- North Korea issues mild criticism of Bolton over media interview
- Travelers from Mexico are stuck waiting even longer at ports of entry before Easter
.