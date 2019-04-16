HOUSTON — A woman has died after she was run over by a car following a possible road rage incident, according to police.

The crash happened Monday evening in the 7500 block of San Felipe Street near Voss Road.

Houston Police said the woman was on her motorcycle and going through traffic on Westheimer when she scratched two cars. Officials said the driver of one car chased after the woman into a parking lot and ran over her.

According to police, the driver of the car was on the phone with 911 when the incident happened.

Police said the driver of the car will be charged with manslaughter.

