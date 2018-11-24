HOUSTON - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a concrete barrier near downtown Houston and falling over an overpass.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the Pierce Street exit ramp that connects to I-45.

The Houston Police Department said the motorcyclist was driving in multiple lanes on the ramp before he crashed into into a concrete barrier. He then fell 19-feet from the overpass.

He died on scene.

Fatality Crash: Pierce Elevated @ Memorial Drive Exit. Motorcyclist crash off the freeway. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 24, 2018

The motorcycle continued to travel on the ramp before coming to a stop.

Police are not sure if he was wearing a helmet during the time of the crash but said they found one on scene.

There were no other vehicles involved. Speed may have been a factor, said HPD.

