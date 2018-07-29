MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist is dead after striking the side of a deputy’s patrol car early Sunday morning.

At about 3:15 a.m., a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was leaving the Lake Conroe Plaza Drive shopping center in Montgomery, Texas to help another deputy on a traffic stop. As the deputy exited the parking lot, the motorcyclist struck the driver's side of the deputy’s vehicle, according to MCSO.

The deputy got of his vehicle to help the driver of the motorcycle, however the motorcyclist died on scene.

“This is a tragic crash and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the motorcycle driver as well as with our Deputy,” wrote Lieutenant Scott Spencer in a statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the factors surrounding the fatal accident.

MCSO says the identity of the motorcyclist will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The deputy involved in the accident has been with the sheriff’s office for one year.

© 2018 KHOU