HOUSTON — A teenager suffered serious head injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a parked car in northwest Harris County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the northbound feeder road of Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress.

The victim had been asking to ride his buddy's bike, and he finally got his chance on Monday when they were on a break from a nearby business.

But as soon as the 19-year-old put the motorcycle into gear, he lost control and crashed into the front end of the car, according to HCSO.

“Once he struck the parked vehicle, it launched him over the front end of the vehicle," HCSO Sgt. R. Lee said. "His Injuries were severe enough that they contacted Life Flight."

Lee said the teen was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

At least check, he was being treated for head trauma. We don't know his condition.

