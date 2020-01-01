PASADENA, Texas — A rider died after police say he was thrown from his motorcycle after he crashed into another car in a fiery collision in Pasadena overnight.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Genoa Red Bluff Road.

Houston police say the motorcycle was speeding and T-boned the car which caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike and both vehicles to catch fire.

That man died at the scene. The car's driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say they plan to test him for DWI.

