HOUSTON – A motorcycle driver is in very critical condition after he ran into a horse Friday night.

The accident happened on Little York Road about 11:20 p.m.

The Houston Police Department said horses came out of a nearby ditch and by the time the man noticed them, it was too late. He was thrown from his motorcycle after he rain into one of the horses.

Police said he was transported to Ben Taub Hospital with a diffused brain injury.

According to witnesses who were driving behind the man before the accident, they tried to alert him by honking at him but he had on headphones.

