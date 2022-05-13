'It's surfing without the waves' | Texas' first-ever Moto Surf competition comes to Galveston Island

Organizers are building a course out on the water, and come Saturday, more than 30 competitors from across the world will come to Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas — The boards are cut and the tents are up for Texas' first-ever Moto Surf Race, right on the edge of Galveston Island.

“It’s a motorized surfboard," said the race's organizer and owner of JetSurf Houston, Jordan Davlin. “We're trying to grow the sport, grow the community, trying to get people involved in this unique new water toy.”

Moto Surf is surfing, but without the waves, with boards that are either gas-powered or electric.

“You don’t need wind. You don’t need waves. You don’t need a boat to put it in the water," Davlin said.

Organizers are building a course out on the water, and come Saturday, more than 30 competitors from across the world will come to Galveston.

“We have people coming from the UK, Czech Republic, Germany," Davlin said.

“I love this place. It’s sunny here. Ok, it’s a bit hotter than I'm used to, but it’s still amazing," said Moto Surf World Cup Vice-Champion Nikolas Blaha.

Blaha is one of the best moto surfers in the world. He’s not competing this weekend but flew in from the Czech Republic to help train new riders and to design the course.

“This sport, for so many people, it’s connecting them. It’s connecting the world," Blaha said.

Mark Gomez, who does backflips with a jet ski, is also venturing into the Moto Surf world. Saturday will be one of his first races.

“It’s a great venue, really close, keeping all of the action close and tight for the audience. It’s going to be a lot of fun," said Gomez.