Mother's instinct saves newborn baby with 'scrambled heart syndrome'

“That mother thing kicked in again," Amira Carson said. "I just felt as if he was trying to tell us we need to do something now."

HOUSTON — A Mississippi mother's decision to act on instinct and come to Houston may have saved the life of her newborn child.

Imani Carey was two weeks old when his mother, Amira Carson, noticed he was having trouble breathing. She tried to schedule an appointment with his pediatrician, but they were not available soon enough.

So, she did what any concerned parent would do: she got in the car and drove him to the emergency room. Once there, doctors said Imani was fine and were going to send the family home when they were alerted to the baby's heart monitor.

"As the attending doctor is talking to us and telling us what to look for when he got home, his heart rate spiked to 230, 250, 250." Carson said.

Doctors called in a cardiologist who figured out Imani had a rare heart defect, Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries, or CCTGA.

Imani would need a specialist, and his mother's nationwide search for help led the family to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Dr. Jorge Salazar, the chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at Children's Memorial Hermann, UTHealth, often describes CCTGA to parents as "scrambled heart syndrome."