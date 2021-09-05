Local retail businesses boom on Mother's Day

Last-minute Houston shoppers were out looking for gifts, a stark contrast from last year.

HOUSTON — Business in Houston was booming this Mother’s Day as more shoppers headed out to get last-minute gifts for mom. Day by day, life is starting to look like it used to and local businesses are breathing sighs of relief.

Shoppers bought unique gifts made specifically for mom at the Hive pop-up collective in Rice Village.

“Well there’s a lot of people who are looking for last-minute gifts,” says co-owner Andrea Rivera who says jewelry and bags are popular gifts for mom this year.

The store is operated by 13 women who each contribute their own one-of-a-kind items.

Many of the women are mothers themselves.

“I have one for now and one in my tummy,” Heejin Rieh said.

After Rieh’s first daughter was born, she thought she could make a better baby bow than what was on the market. Now she’s selling them.

“We have continued to see our sales increase and grow,” Rivera said. “People are getting out and about.”

Shoppers aren’t only at boutiques this Mother’s Day. They’re also on the hunt for bouquets.

Dozens of customers surveyed the many arrangements at TGF Flowers off Fannin Street in Midtown before making a decision.