HOUSTON — A mother and her three children are safe after they woke up to a fire at their home overnight in northeast Houston.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 8100 block of Howton Street.

When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, the found flames coming from the front of the single-story home. The mother and her three small children were able to evacuate the home on their own.

Firefighters said the mother did suffer minor burns to her arm.

Fire appears to have started and was contained to a bedroom in front of the home.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

