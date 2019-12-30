HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Gonzalo Andrew Gonzalez was killed during a drive-by shooting during the filming of a rap music video last week.

Gonzalez's mother says her son was hired to film the music video for rapper Cashout Ace but didn't know the rapper personally.

"He was hired to do the video and was just doing his job and didn't come back," Gloria Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, 20, and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez were both killed at the scene in north Harris County on Friday. The shooting happened at a warehouse complex in the 500 block of Smart Street. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the group was ambushed while filming in the parking lot.

"Basically, they were ambushed. We believe by individuals in cars and/or foot," Ed Gonzalez said. "A lot of shots were fired. We have an extensive scene out here."

Gloria Gonzalez said her son was an only child and had a passion and a gift for photography and videography.

Gonzalo graduated from Summer Creek High School in 2017 and was a straight-A student at the University of Houston.

"Gonzalo was a true blessing to everyone. Family and friends keep coming by to pay their respects and I keep hearing the same things from everyone; that they are better people because of him," Gloria Gonzalez said.

At least seven other people were injured in the shooting.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions yet.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 713-921-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

