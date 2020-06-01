HOUSTON — More than three months after a teen was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver near Spring, her mother continues to pray for the suspect’s capture.

“If we have the faith, we will have what we pray,” said Shandr'a Mosely-Banks, whose daughter, London Banks, was hit by a convertible on Oct. 2 while crossing a North Harris County street.

The family’s Greenspoint church gathered in prayer Sunday, asking God to assist with the continued recovery of the 13-year-old girl and for the driver’s arrest.

Banks suffered a bi-lateral brain injury after she was thrown 40 feet following the impact. Her mother says the girl was lawfully crossing the street with her brother when it happened.

The teen was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Herman Memorial Hospital where she was put on life support.

Three months later, Banks has re-learned many basic skills and is now able to walk and talk, although her mother says it is still a struggle.

“Anyone who does this to an innocent person, I’m really afraid to see what they would do intentionally,” Mosley-Banks said. “If they deliberately set out to do something to someone like that.”

The EMS workers who saved Banks’ life on Oct. 2 were applauded by church members Sunday.

Authorities have not been able to locate the driver of the black Kia Forte convertible they say was speeding down Ella Boulevard on Oct. 2.

Mosely-Banks says she is praying that someone with information will come forward.

“Someone knows this car,” Mosely-Banks said. “Someone has seen someone driving this car.”

The rest of her church has the same prayer.

“They have to be living in hell,” said Rhema Word of Live Pastor Emmanuel Washington. “This has to be tearing at their hearts. Nobody can hit a child and drive away and it not affect their conscience.”

