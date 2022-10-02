Mother of Amir Locke mourns loss of son. Here's what he had planned to do in Dallas

The 22-year-old was killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock warrant. Locke's name wasn't on the warrant.

DALLAS — From around the country, people have been watching Amir Locke’s story. He had been planning to move to Dallas this week.

“He did tell us both, I'm getting ready to come back to Dallas to be with me. He had dreams of doing different things in both cities,” Karen Wells, Amir Locke's mother, told WFAA.

Wells spoke to WFAA with her attorney, Ben Crump, by her side.

"Our plans were to get him back to me, and we were going to work together to map out all the goals. For him to be 22 years old. That's one of the youngest 22-year-olds that I know that did," Wells said. "He did research. He would always contact me and say, 'mom, because I want to do real estate, here is someone that can inspire you.' And he would go tell me to follow this person on Instagram or follow their Facebook page. He wanted to follow with me with real estate, he would talk about generational wealth."

One of Locke's goals was to do music.

“Amir did a lot of research. He researched musical artist that were in Texas. He was always researching the talent market, that's why he always said, he was going to go between Texas, and Minnesota," Wells said. "Amir does music and said 'mom that doesn't define who I am' because he was naturally talented with his music. If he recorded or did anything, I didn't hear it. He didn't share it with me."

"He was silent when he came to his crafting. I was one of the biggest critiques, to critique his music. If he were to record something, I wouldn't hear it. I didn't know about it. He wanted to do real estate. Because that's what my footsteps were going towards he wanted to purchase property,” said Wells.

#AmirLocke had big dreams in Dallas.



He wanted to do real estate w/his mom.



The 22y/o talked about generational wealth w/mom.



His design a pair of shoes recently,& wanted to start a clothing line.



We spoke to his mom, & @AttorneyCrump today.



Join us at 10p @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ic2RTi7b8C — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 11, 2022

But he also had other big dreams.

“His big passion was to start a clothing line. And, he started it, and it was like a shoe. He was going to design a pair of shoes, and he loved colors. As a young boy, he loved bright colors. He has a shoe that he designed, and it was multiple colors,” said Wells.

A few months ago, his mother helped him purchase an LLC for a logo that he designed.

All of those dreams were shattered after Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock warrant. A warrant that didn’t have his name on it.

“He had no criminal history. He was innocent. The police that came in on the no knock warrant, and shot him in a matter of seconds, of him being startled and being awaken. We should've learned the message from Breonna Taylor. Amir have become the face of the movement to ban no knock warrants,” said Crump, who is representing the family.

Now, a mother is left suffering.

"I visioned him to just be great. Something I can continue to say. He had such a beautiful spirit, he didn't like to argue. If I were having a disagreement, we were talking about something, I would get in on him as his mother, he would always be like, 'mom I can hear you. Can you lower your voice?'" Wells said.

"He was a mama's boy, and he was proud of that whenever he would go to sleep, or spend the night, at a relative’s house, I would have to tell them, he has to hold onto your finger, that's the only way he will go to sleep. I want everyone to stand in solidarity, know that we are going to make sure that no other person does not feel safe to sleep on their couch," she added.

His personality was to help people his age. ”If it was a friend, or whomever that was getting on the wrong track.. Amir was that voice that could speak to people,” said Wells.

Another dream Locke had was to open up a store front in the North Dallas area, where troubled youths would come and get help.