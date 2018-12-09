HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teenager who called 911 and said she found a newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area made up the story, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The 17-year-old who called police was the baby's mother and she told deputies she had the baby in her apartment in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital in good condition after her mother called 911 and said she had found her in a wooded area.

The mother initially told police she was walking past the woods when she heard the baby crying. She then said she took the baby inside her home, washed her and called 911.

Deputies said while speaking to the mother they started finding holes in her story. She soon admitted that she made everything up and gave birth inside of her apartment and the baby was never in the woods.

That mother, she is 17-years-old. Once investigators from @HCSOTexas started finding holes in her story, the sheriff says, that woman admitted the story was made up. She gave birth in an apartment, and the baby was never in the woods. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SQp7TtnQuI — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

Deputies say the baby appeared to be a few hours old and her umbilical cord was still attached when she was taken to the hospital. Cypress Creek EMS gave the baby an IV on scene because she was dehydrated.

#BREAKING @SheriffEd_HCSO says mother gave birth to daughter in an apartment, then made up a story about finding the baby in the woods when that mom called 911. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NFPCwLb9xS — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says he is unsure if the mother will be charged.

This is a developing story.

