HPD: Minor hit-and-run leads to deadly crash on Eastex Freeway

Police the woman had stopped in the mainlanes following a minor hit-and-run crash when she was struck by a passing truck.

HOUSTON — A mother was killed in a crash on the Eastex Freeway Sunday night, according to Houston police.

This happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Kingwood Drive.

Houston police said the incident started as a minor hit-and-run crash on the freeway. They said the woman driving a red Honda sedan had stepped out of her car following the crash to check on her children in the backseat.

That is when a truck trying to avoid other car struck the sedan from behind, hitting the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the truck driver is not facing any charges.