LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas —

A mother and her daughter were killed Thursday afternoon in a house fire in Liberty County.

Another family member was severely injured and was taken to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Cpl. James W. McQueen said 57-year-old Dorothy Louise Ener and her mother, Dorothy Bracewell Nugent, who is believed to be about 85 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of East Pine Street, in Diasetta.

Kimberly Rogers, a 37-year-old granddaughter of Nugent, was the lone survivor of the fire.

The wooden home was destroyed in the fire.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller said it's too early in the investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Man loses home after starting fire to keep himself warm

RELATED: Firefighters rescue man trapped under debris inside burning home in Acres Homes