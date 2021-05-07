'A terrible scene' | One dead after SUV crashes into 4-wheeler carrying mother, daughter, HCSO says

An SUV crashed into the 4-wheeler in a north Harris County neighborhood.

HOUSTON — A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital Friday night after an SUV crashed into their 4-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman and 6-year-old girl were badly injured and CPR was in progress, according to HCSO Capt. J. Shannon.

One of them didn't survive, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez but he didn't say which one.

Capt. Shannon described it as "a terrible scene."

It happened near the intersection of Keith and Rosemary in north Harris County, not far from the Eastex Freeway.

The SUV driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HCSO investigators are working to find the cause of the crash.

Check back for more on this developing story.