GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 customers are without power along the Bolivar Peninsula after Thursday storms caused widespread outages.

The outages included transmission lines servicing the Bolivar Peninsula area in Galveston County.

Crews are onsite making repairs. Entergy did not immediately have a restoration time available.

