HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than 20 cats were seized from a home Monday in northwest Harris County after deputies said renters moved out and left the cats behind.

Deputies from Precinct 1 and Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty investigators were able to get inside the home in the 10000 block of Spring Place Drive after securing a warrant.

They found the cats, many just days old, with no food or water. At least one was found dead.

Investigators learned the renters moved out last Wednesday.

Criminal charges are pending.

