More than 100K gallons of wastewater spill in 5 Houston locations due to rainfall from Tropical Storm Beta

HOUSTON — More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in five locations throughout Houston Tuesday after Tropical Storm Beta produced a significant amount of rain.
Houston Public Works said “intense, sustained rainfall of greater than 10 inches in the last 24 hours” resulted in wastewater spills at the following locations:
- 1424 Wrightwood Street
- 1222 Wrightwood Street
- 800 Commerce Street
- 308 Washington Avenue
- 201 Girard Street
Houston Public Works said those who receive drinking water from the City of Houston do not need to boil their water, as it is safe from this spill. Officials are monitoring the situation and estimate the volume of wastewater released at each location is more than 100,000 gallons. Local officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified.
The TCEQ says people using private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only distilled water or water that has been boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing your teeth.
People with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
Those who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
The TCEQ says the public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the wastewater spill, and they should not swim in affected areas. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.