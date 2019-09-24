As of Monday morning, more than 10,000 vehicle flood claims have been filed in southeast Texas due to flooding from Imelda.

This number comes from the Insurance Council of Texas who said as many as 80 percent of these vehicles will end up being totaled out.

Insurance companies have deployed claims teams to severely damaged areas to help customers through the claims process.

ICT didn’t give an estimate on the number of claims filed from homeowners, but they said they expect damage estimates will likely reach well into the billions of dollars.

RELATED: 'Imelda Assistance Fund' established to help flood victims in Houston area

RELATED: Here's why Southeast Texas residents can't sign up for FEMA assistance despite widespread flooding

ICT said the process of filing a claim can be overwhelming, but if you have been affected, start by calling your agent or carrier to report a claim and review your coverages. They also said it’s important to start mitigating damages to your property and documenting damages by taking photos and keeping receipts associated with the cleanup or repairs.

Beware of contractor fraud! This year, the Texas Legislature passed HB2102 which mandates that customers must pay their deductibles. Contractors who include the deductible as part of the repair estimate are committing fraud.

For more information on what to do if your home or car was flooded, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM