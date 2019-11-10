NEW CANEY, Texas — More than 100 cats were seized this week from a Montgomery County home in a case animal control officials are calling one of the worst they have ever seen.

Montgomery County Animal Control seized 107 cats, 7 dogs and a bird last week from a home in New Caney. Officials said the owners lived on another property. They also said there are likely more animals because many of the cats are pregnant.

Rescuers reportedly had a difficult time getting to the animals, as ammonia levels were very high due to animal waste.

It appears the animals were given food and water and nothing else, according to authorities. They said the animals’ health issues ranged from skin problems and fleas to more serious conditions.

“They were all individually examined and treated,” said Melia Washington, chief veterinarian with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. “One had such a terrible urinary tract infection, he honestly nearly died. One of them has he eye issues for his life. He’s going to have to lose both of his eyes. “

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but no charges have been filed. The county was granted custody of the animals, but the owners have 10 days to appeal.

