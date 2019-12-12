NASSAU BAY, Texas — More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for fallen Nassau Bay Police sergeant Kaila Sullivan.

They gathered outside city hall, where people had placed flowers all day, to share their grief and love for Sullivan, who would have celebrated her 16-year anniversary with the department on December 27.

First responders from nearby towns came to stand in support of the police department of just 14 officers. Others, like Officer Chris Mezzino, traveled from Clute, because he and his wife knew Nassau Bay Chief Tim Cromie well.

"[Chief Cromie is] holding up remarkably well on the outside. It's hard to say what's going on behind the scenes. I'm sure it's a very difficult time for him," said Ofc. Mezzino. "When something like this happens in the law enforcement community, we're all one Blue Family, so it's important for us to come and show our support, no matter how far you have to travel."

”It’s very tough, but to be real, this job and the needs the public has for what we do does not stop, so we need to carry forward, and I believe that that’s how we honor those that we lose is by carrying forward," said Mezzino.