HOUSTON — A dangerous intersection near Rice University will be getting new safety upgrades.

On Wednesday Houston City Council approved $1.5 million to improve the intersection of Sunset at Main, Fannin, and the Metro Rail tracks.

Two cyclists have been struck and killed in that intersection in the previous two years.

Carol Haddock, Director of Houston Public Works, says her department has worked with Metro and community members on several changes. Those include separating traffic signals and giving priority to pedestrians.

“It also removes one car movement from the intersection,” said Haddock. “People that are coming along Sunset towards Hermann Park will no longer be able to cross Main and turn right on Fannin. They will be required to turn right on Main, and so that provides additional protection for pedestrians crossing Fannin to get to the Metro Rail stop.”

Haddock says crews should finish the upgrades within a year. They’ll be completed in phases so they don’t impact Metro Rail service.

